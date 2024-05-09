New Iberia Police investigating house struck multiple times by gunshots

The New Iberia Police Department were called to a house in the 900 block of Russo Road just after 11:00pm on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

When officers arrived, they found the house had been struck multiple times by bullets.

We're told officers collected evidence at the scene and retrieved video surveillance footage of the suspect's car which is a blue or green four-door sedan.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306 or the Iberia Parish Crimestoppers at 337-364-TIPS.

