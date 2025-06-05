New Iberia passes $500 fine for blowing grass clippings into streets, drains

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — Homeowners in New Iberia could soon face a $500 fine for blowing grass clippings or lawn debris into public streets, sidewalks or storm drains, under a new ordinance passed by the City Council on Tuesday night.

The ordinance, which goes into effect Aug. 2, aims to reduce drainage issues caused by grass and debris clogging the city’s stormwater system — a problem city officials say has contributed to increased flooding in recent years.

“Forewarning — we will get some calls, we will get some heat on this,” Mayor Pro Temp Ricky Gonsoulin said during the meeting. “When they start issuing violations, it’s gonna come.”

“All we do is send a letter, and it just hasn’t done anything,” said Mayor Freddie DeCourt. “I think what we’re doing is hard—it’s pretty drastic—but it’s necessary.”

The ordinance prohibits residents and lawn services from intentionally or unintentionally blowing or sweeping grass clippings, leaves or yard waste into the public right of way. A violation will result in a one-time $500 fine, issued at the discretion of the New Iberia Police Department.

To help residents comply with the new rule, officials and lawn care experts are encouraging environmentally friendly alternatives such as mulching or composting.

“One of the things that the LSU AgCenter often recommends is just to mulch the clippings — put a mulching blade on your mower and let those clippings decompose and return nutrients to the soil,” said Stuart Gauthier, horticulture agent for the LSU AgCenter in Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary parishes.

Gauthier said blowing or removing clippings strips important nutrients from lawns and contributes to long-term soil depletion.

“It’s kind of like taking money out of a bank,” he said.

For tips on lawn care and composting, residents can visit www.lsuagcenter.com.

