New Iberia Parish career center nears groundbreaking after decades of planning

IBERIA PARISH — After more than 20 years in development, Iberia Parish is preparing to break ground on a $10.8 million career center aimed at modernizing workforce training and boosting the local economy.

Funded through a bond approved by voters in 2003, the new Iberia Parish Career Center will replace the current facility, which was originally constructed as a training building for a 1960s-era airbase. The new facility will be located just a half-mile from the existing site and is expected to be operational by 2027.

“Being that the technology and the industries are constantly changing — having a state-of-the-art facility to adapt to these needs was really important for the school board,” said David Allain, the project’s architect.

Allain said the new 33,000-square-foot building will feature multiple shops for career and technical education programs, including welding, carpentry, electrical, millwright, barbering, HVAC, heavy equipment operation, and more. He also noted the project is nearly $3 million under budget.

Career Center Principal Jennifer Regard said the new facility represents a significant opportunity for students preparing to enter the local workforce.

“The opportunity for the students is invaluable. Career tech-ed has really evolved over the years,” Regard said. “The impact on the economy, though, is contingent on our community and our partners in valuing what we’re doing, and employing these students so they don’t leave Iberia Parish."

Classes are scheduled to be underway at the new center by June 2027.