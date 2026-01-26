New Iberia opens warming center as community rallies during cold snap

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — Warming centers are opening across Acadiana as the country braces for a significant cold snap this weekend into early this week.

In New Iberia, city and parish officials reopened a warming center Sunday evening inside the Robert B. Green Memorial Building, nearly one year after the facility was first used for the same purpose.

“Wind chills are expected tomorrow morning and Tuesday morning to be in the single digits,” said Iberia Parish's director of Homeland Security, Brandon Migues. “The biggest concern we have right now is low temperatures with all of the rain we just received—how much of that is going to stay on the road and cause hazardous conditions for our employees coming in and for residents of the parish."

Migues said the city-parish effort is focused on helping the community’s most vulnerable residents during the cold weather.

“Ideally, this is what we consider a last resort for people to come in,” he said. “We’re the backstop to any other community organizations that are out there that can provide the warmth people need to get through this cold spell.”

While parish officials prepared the warming center, local volunteers were also stepping up to help. Parishioners from Our Savior’s Church in New Iberia handed out free sack lunches to people passing through the area Sunday.

“The lunches consist of a sandwich, hot hand warmers, a snack, a water bottle and a prayer card,” parishioner Brandy Boutte said.

Boutte and other church members spent more than $800 out of pocket to prepare more than 300 lunches.

“People care,” Boutte said. “Don’t think that you’re in it alone. There are people that care about other people and want everybody to survive this cold. If you can help others, help others.”

The Robert B. Green Memorial Building will remain open as a warming center through Tuesday morning. Other centers operating in the area are as follows: