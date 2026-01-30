New Iberia native Brittany Migues takes the stage with Rockin’ 1000 in historic U.S. debut

IBERIA PARISH — For Brittany Migues, music has always been more than a hobby — it has been a constant presence.

Born into a family of musicians, Migues was surrounded by music from an early age. Her mother’s involvement in the local music scene meant weekends spent at band practices, watching musicians rehearse, and absorbing the rhythm of it all.

“I watched them all the time, and I just kind of knew how to play the drums already,” Migues said. “I don’t know how I discovered it — it just kind of happened.”

Migues began playing drums at just 8 years old, often waiting patiently for a chance to join in during rehearsals.

“I’d go to band practice and wait for them to say, ‘Alright, Brittany, you can come play a song with us,’” she said.

Those early experiences, she said, helped shape her confidence as a musician.

“I felt like a little rock star,” Migues said. “It made me feel really great, and it turned me into a really strong musician, starting off playing with such good musicians.”

Without formal training, Migues continued to develop her skills organically. She played in church from ages 12 to 21, later performing in bands — most recently with Double Knockout.

Now, she is preparing for one of the biggest moments of her career thus far.

This Saturday, Migues will perform with Rockin’ 1000 during the group’s first show in the United States. The international music project brings together 1,000 musicians to perform classic rock songs simultaneously. Migues will be one of a select few musicians miked up during the performance.

“Rockin’ 1000 is 1,000 musicians,” she said. “They’ve got drummers, guitarists, horns, singers — all of it. We have a list of about 16 songs that we’ll all be playing together at the same time.”

For Migues, collaborating with 999 musicians from around the world is both humbling and deeply meaningful. She says the experience reflects what she loves most about music — its ability to connect people.

“It’s just so beautiful how universal music is,” she said. “It’s such a universal language. It brings people together. It’s helped me connect with other people, with myself. It’s helped me find myself and be who I truly am.”

The performance marks a milestone not only for Rockin’ 1000, but for Migues — a New Iberia native whose musical journey began behind a drum kit at a local band practice.

