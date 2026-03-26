New Iberia mom reacts to landmark social media verdict

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — A California jury found two major social media platforms liable for harm to children in a landmark decision Wednesday, that families and advocates say could reshape how tech companies are held accountable nationwide.

The ruling marks the first time a jury has unanimously held platforms such as Meta and YouTube responsible for the impact their services have on young users.

For Toney Roberts, a mother from New Iberia, the verdict is both a victory and a painful reminder of loss.

“Money should not override the safety of kids,” Roberts said.

Roberts’ daughter, Englyn, died by suicide nearly six years ago. Roberts said there were no obvious warning signs at the time, even though the family monitored her online activity.

“We had all of her passwords. She had the different platforms. We didn’t see anything wrong,” she said.

After her daughter’s death, Roberts discovered troubling search history tied to issues such as body dysmorphia and self-harm.

The California case brought together families from across the country, many of whom say they were connected by similar tragedies.

“We have families from Colorado, from New York, to California, to Arkansas — just different places around the world that, again, we should not have met,” Roberts said.

Despite the circumstances, Roberts described the verdict as “monumental.”

“The decision that came down today is monumental, the first in history, and we won,” she said.

Roberts’ husband traveled to California to support the case in person, while she followed developments from Louisiana.

Advocates say the ruling could strengthen efforts to pass stricter regulations aimed at social media companies, particularly when it comes to protecting children online.

“Big tech wants us to think that it’s our fault,” Roberts said. “We knew we did everything a parent could, and we saw that it was actually due to their faults.”

Families involved in the case say they hope the outcome will lead to similar legal and legislative action in other states.