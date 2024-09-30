New Iberia man featured in Times Square for down syndrome awareness

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — Kent Auzenne, a resident of New Iberia, was selected by the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) to participate in a major event in New York City, marking a significant milestone for the local community.

Accompanied by the Arc of Acadiana, Kent boarded a plane for the first time to attend this year’s NDSS Buddy Walk presentation. Melinda, Kent's sister, explained, “They celebrate people with Down syndrome by having a Times Square video presentation every year before the Buddy Walk.”

Since its inception in 1995, the Buddy Walk has become the most widely recognized public awareness program for the Down syndrome community. This year, Kent was one of 500 individuals whose faces were displayed on the jumbotrons in Times Square, contributing to the event’s success in raising over $250,000 for the organization.

The excitement continues for Kent and his family. “Not only does he get to show off his picture in Times Square on the big jumbo screen," explained Melinda, "but he will also be featured in the ‘Faces & Places’ calendar for the National Down Syndrome Society for 2025.”

Melinda expressed her gratitude to the Arc of Acadiana for their support of her brother throughout this journey.