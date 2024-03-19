New Iberia man dies in bicycle crash

A bicyclist died after he was hit on La. 88 early Tuesday.

State Police say the crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. near Labit Road.

Shannon Jude Viator, 51, of New Iberia, was riding his bicycle west on the highway when he was hit by a pick-up truck traveling in the same direction, state police say.

Viator was wearing dark clothing and had no lights or reflectors on his bike, troopers say. He suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office. The driver of the Ram was properly restrained and was not injured.

Toxicology samples were obtained from Viator and the driver of the Ram. Impairment on the part of Viator is unknown. Impairment of the part of the driver of the Ram is not suspected. Toxicology results are pending, and this crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana state law (LRS 32:329.1) requires bicycles to be equipped with a white light in the front and a red light in the rear, both visible from at least 500 feet away. A rear reflector must be visible from 100 feet away, and side-mounted reflectors must be visible from 100 to 600 feet. Lights and reflectors are required on bicycles at night and in low-light conditions to enhance visibility.

For more information on bicycle safety, please visit the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission’s website at https://www.lahighwaysafety.org/our-programs/bicycle-pedestrian-safety/ [lahighwaysafety.org].

Troop I has investigated 10 fatal crashes, resulting in 10 deaths in 2024.