New Iberia man convicted in Garon Lewis slaying sentenced to life

A New Iberia man convicted in the slaying of a New Iberia High senior in 2019 has been sentenced to spend life in prison.

Prosecutors say Bryson "Duke" Johnlewis and others conspired to kill Garon Lewis on August 16, 2019 because they mistakenly believed Lewis was a rival gang member.

Lewis, a high school football star, was on his way to pick up his girlfriend for a date when he was shot in the head, prosecutors say.

Johnlewis was convicted at trial of principal to second degree murder, conspiracy to commit second degree murder, and felon in possession of a firearm.

In court on Wednesday, he was given the mandatory sentence of life in prison without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence for the principal to murder charge. 16th Judicial District Judge Anthony Thibodeaux also sentenced Johnlewis to 30 years on the conspiracy charge and another 20 years on the weapons charge, plus a $1,000 fine.

The investigation was handled by New Iberia Police Department with scientific analysis by the Acadiana Criminalistics Laboratory.

Assistant District Attorney Alister Charrier and Assistant Attorney General Daniel Smart prosecuted the case.