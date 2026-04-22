New Iberia house fire under investigation after man found unresponsive

IBERIA PARISH — Heavy damage remains at a New Iberia home following a fire that sent crews to the 900 block of Jane Street Tuesday evening. One man pulled from the residence was unresponsive and transported by Acadian Ambulance to Iberia Medical Center. His current condition has not been released.

According to the New Iberia Fire Department, crews were called to the home and entered the structure after arriving on scene. Residents in the surrounding area said they were not aware a fire had occurred until much later.

The home is located directly in front of B and L Supply. Workers at the business shared security camera footage from the time of the incident. In that video, a man can be seen leaving the home shortly before flames break out, followed by fire crews arriving on scene a short time later.

The Iberia Parish Police Department confirmed they are assisting with the investigation and working alongside state officials as they review the circumstances surrounding the fire.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed it is leading the investigation into the cause of the fire.

The New Iberia Fire Department was also contacted for additional information, but the fire chief was unavailable for comment at the time of reporting.

