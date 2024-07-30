New Iberia homicide suspect apprehended in North Dakota

The last person wanted in connection with April's homicide in New Iberia has been apprehended, according to the New Iberia Police Department.

On April 12, 2024, shortly before 12:30 a.m., New Iberia Police began investigating a homicide that occurred in the 1400 block of Easy Street. During the investigation, arrest warrants were obtained for Ja’Quan Johnson, 27, on charges of First Degree Murder and Armed Robbery involving a Firearm.

On July 25, 2024, New Iberia Police say they were notified that Johnson was apprehended in North Dakota.

Johnson is currently awaiting extradition back to Louisiana, officials report.