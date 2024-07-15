New Iberia donut shop temporarily closed after damage by gunfire

Meche's Donuts in New Iberia is closed today after gunfire shattered the shop's windows this weekend.

"We regret to inform you that our restaurant will be temporarily closed due to damage to our building. The safety of our customers and staff is our top priority, and we are working diligently to address the issue," a post on the shop's Facebook page states. "We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding and support during this time. We will be back open Tuesday July 16."

A little later, the shop posted that suspects were in custody, identified as "kids going around shooting windows with pellet gun."

The incident happened early Sunday, posts state.

"We are grateful that all employees who were working at that time are safe and no one was injured. Police are actively investigating this incident and we ask that if you have any information, you please bring that forward," a post states.

We've reached out to New Iberia Police and we'll update this story with any new information they provide.