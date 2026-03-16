New Iberia celebrates St. Patrick’s Day weekend with green fountain

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — A bit of Irish luck flowed through Iberia Parish Sunday afternoon, as the city marked St. Patrick’s Day weekend by turning a local fountain bright green.

The celebration featured New Iberia’s 15th annual fountain dyeing at the Civic Center, where Mayor Freddie DeCourt pushed the button that transformed the water.

Residents and representatives from local organizations gathered to watch the tradition. Members of the New Iberia and Rynella volunteer fire departments attended the event, along with Marshall, the fire dog.

Before the ceremony began, Troop 133 from Scouts of America led attendees in the Pledge of Allegiance. After the fountain dyeing, participants took part in a short march from the Civic Center to Bouligny Plaza.

The event was emceed by Todd Derouen, a member of the New Iberia Marching Men, who emphasized the importance of continuing the celebration each year.

“The first year I joined, which was four years ago, I was all for it,” Derouen said. “Having fun showing the spirit of the Irish out here in Iberia, because Iberia Parish has a lot of Irish heritage invested out here.”

This year, St. Patrick’s Day will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 17.