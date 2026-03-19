New Iberia begins renovation plans for historic Sugarcane Festival Building

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — The city of New Iberia is taking steps to restore a key piece of its heritage, as officials begin plans to renovate the historic Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival building.

Mayor Freddie DeCourt led the first public walkthrough of the property Wednesday, offering residents a look inside the long-vacant structure and outlining the road ahead.

“After a very long time and a lot of a process, we ended up with a transfer that happened this February—so just a few weeks ago” DeCourt said.

Read more about the transfer here.

The event aimed to give the community a clearer understanding of the building’s current condition and the scope of work required.

“I need them to understand the many months it’s going to take before the work can even start—and then it’s a year process,” DeCourt said.

City officials displayed posters detailing projected costs and a tentative timeline, noting that renovation expenses could match the building’s overall value.

The structure, once a hub for community events, has faced years of uncertainty, worsened by flooding issues that forced out tenants such as local dance studios.

Plans now include addressing water intrusion and adding air conditioning to the basement.

“We will also air-condition the basement. There’s some water intrusion there that we need to handle as well—so it’s a big list,” DeCourt said.

Restoring the space for community use is a priority, particularly for groups that previously relied on it.

“The dance teams need to come back, the dance recitals need to come back, the Mardi Gras krewes,” DeCourt said. “Historic preservation is economic development. People will come to a historic theater, a historic building or historic downtown—spend money, they’re attracted to that.”

The mayor said the building’s size and history could allow for events not seen in the area for years, helping draw visitors and boost the local economy.

The renovated facility is scheduled to reopen in February 2028.