New fall lecture series at Shadows-on-the-Teche focuses on Louisiana's education history

NEW IBERIA, La. — Thursday night was the kick-off to a new series of lectures by the Shadows-on-the-Teche, all following one main theme: education.

Earlier this year, Shadows-on-the-Teche received a Rebirth Grant from the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities.

"We decided to use our grant application to apply for a lecture series that's focused on Louisiana education," said Jayd Buteaux at Shadows-on-the-Teche. "This grant lined up with what we were hoping to be able to do as part of this series."

Each lecture will take a different look at the history of education in Louisiana.

The first lecture, by Ruth Anita Foote, talked about African American students and the desegregation of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

During the lecture, Foote shared "the legacy of the four students who desegregated the University of Louisiana at Lafayette...and what they went through," Foote said.

"I'm telling their legacy...because, if you don't hear the history, a lot of times that history has been left out of the equation," Foote said.

The next lecture on Saturday, Oct. 5 will be by Sarah Hyde on schooling in the Antebellum South.

To register for that lecture, click here.

The last lecture of the series will be by Leona Tate and Molly Baker on the role of education and preservation in healing communities.

To register for that lecture, click here.