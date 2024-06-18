New community center coming to former elementary school building in New Iberia

A new community center is set to replace the former Park Elementary School; not constructing a new building, but repurposing an old one.

Mayor Freddie DeCourt is working to secure the 'Make a Difference' grant to transform three classrooms for community use.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Last year the doors to New Iberia's former Park Elementary School closed for good. Now, the city has its sights set on reopening these doors for a new purpose: To open a brand new community center.

During a public hearing on Thursday, June 13 Mayor Freddie DeCourt announced that the city is applying for the ‘Make a Difference’ LCDB grant . "Y'all are interested in something different," said the mayor, "so I have to have a little something for everyone."

Though he did not disclose the exact amount the city is applying for, he assured people that the project does not require "up to $2 million," which the grant offers. The goal is to use the money to transform three former classrooms into art, music, and media centers for community use.

KATC's Iberia Parish reporter, Anna Fischer, spoke with several community members after Thursday's public hearing to see how they feel about the project.“I think it is comforting to see a lot of economic growth in New Iberia," said one woman. "It’s very promising.”

“To actually hear the different projects that he’s bringing, and now at this time in our community, I mean that’s wonderful,” said another.

Even though the city is still working to secure the 'Make a Difference' grant, the mayors said he already has funding for a new senior center and community garden.“I’m so happy about having something for the senior citizens because they come to me and say ‘we have nothing to do on the west end,’” said one local senior center employee.

Mayor DeCourt anticipates the senior center to open sometime this summer, and said planting in the community garden could begin in the fall. He said the city's Parks & Rec. Department will oversee the building operations.

"What government doesn’t do a good job—hasn’t done a good job of—is maintaining things, or thinking about the long-term, owing them cost. I run a business, that’s my background. So I’m constantly worrying about how I’m gonna sustain something.”

The next public hearing takes place Tuesday, June 18 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, in the city council chambers.