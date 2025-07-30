Neighbors helping neighbors: Affordable homes coming to New Iberia’s West End

IBERIA PARISH — What started as a dream among neighborhood advocates is now becoming a reality in New Iberia’s West End.

Thanks to a collaboration between local resident and community leader Phanat Xanamane and the nonprofit Louisiana Housing Lab, four new affordable homes are coming to the corner of Field and Corinne Street. The project is part of a broader effort to bring high-quality housing and economic growth to the area, without disrupting the neighborhood’s identity.

The initiative was born from a long-standing relationship between Xanamane and Louisiana Housing Lab’s Executive Director Corey Saft. As a certified CHDO (Community Housing Development Organization), Louisiana Housing Lab funnels federal housing funds into projects that serve low- and moderate-income families, working at a small scale to stay embedded in the communities they serve.

The homes are detached, contemporary builds—each with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a carport, and over 1,250 square feet of living space. But they’re not just looking to sell houses—they’re looking to create a sustainable, community-centered future.

“We’re looking for four families who want to become homeowners and help shape the future of the West End,” Melancon said. “This neighborhood is transforming—be a part of it.”

To qualify, applicants must:

Earn no more than 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI)

$48,850 for a family of 3 $54,250 for a family of 4 $58,600 for a family of 5 $62,950 for a family of 6

Have a credit score of 640 or above (they can work with you if you’re not quite there)

Have a debt-to-income ratio below 50% (they can work with you if you’re not quite there)

Louisiana Housing Lab also offers resources to help with down payments and closing costs. Interested applicants can visit www.lahousinglab.org or email info@lahousinglab.org to get started.

“Spread the word,” Saft said. “It’s surprisingly difficult to find people who qualify—who don’t make too much, but still make enough. They’re out there, and these homes would be perfect for them.”

Commercial development is already underway in the area, and Mayor Freddie DeCourt has expressed interest in donating adjudicated properties nearby to support future housing efforts.

“My vision is very big for this area,” Xanamane said. “I’d like to see a thriving community with wonderful families, many wonderful businesses, and a space for diversity and inclusivity, all that good stuff… We understand this will be a long-term process in terms of reclaiming and revitalizing this area and getting it back on track. It’s had its fair share of struggles, but we have to get the ship turned around.”

The team is working on a tight timeline: they need buyers and additional funding in place by the end of the summer to break ground later this year. They’re currently fundraising to match 10 to 15 percent of the $1 million project cost.

If successful, this effort could serve as a model for community-driven, people-first revitalization—not just for New Iberia’s West End, but for neighborhoods across the state. In addition to finding qualified homeowners, Louisiana Housing Lab is also seeking monetary donations, community partners, and local businesses willing to collaborate on the project. From skilled tradespeople to small contractors and service providers, they’re looking to keep the work rooted in the community every step of the way. Whether through funding, partnerships, or hands-on help, organizers say there are many ways to get involved and support the revitalization of the West End.

