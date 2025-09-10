National Blue Ribbon program ends; retired teacher and principal weigh in

DELCAMBRE, LA - After spending more than three decades in the classroom, retired Delcambre Elementary School teacher Janet Landry now enjoys her days in quieter settings, like Pam’s Hut, a local hair salon where she often catches up with friends.

Landry spent 33 years shaping young minds at Delcambre Elementary, a job she describes as a joy.

“Oh, I loved teaching at Delcambre Elementary,” she said. “We always had all kinds of fun.”

That’s why she was overjoyed last year when her former school was recognized with one of the nation’s highest honors in education : the National Blue Ribbon School Award .

“Oh, I was thrilled!” she said. “That is such a good thing for our community because we want to bring good people to our community, good kids...because in Delcambre you can get a great education.”

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, established in 1982, annually honored high-performing schools across the country. In 2024, Delcambre Elementary was one of only seven schools in Louisiana to receive the prestigious award.

But just a year later, the program ended.

In late August, a U.S. Department of Education official announced the agency would no longer operate the national program, citing President Donald Trump’s broader efforts to reduce federal involvement in education and shift more control to the states.

The decision came as a shock to Landry.

“I did not know that was happening…that they were canceling the Blue Ribbon Awards,” she said. “It’s a shame because kids and teachers and principals need a lot of motivation to keep on going. And when you’re awarded, it makes everyone feel good.”

The principal of Delcambre Elementary echoed Landry’s sentiment, saying the recognition left a lasting impact.

“Being recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as a 2024 National Blue Ribbon School was an honor that Delcambre Elementary will never forget,” the principal said in a statement. “It still amazes me that our little school in our little town was recognized for this honor. Our students and staff felt immense pride and validation when they found out that we had won the award…to us it was like winning an Oscar. Even a year later, we still say daily, 'Have a great day, Blue Ribbon School!' I hope that the Blue Ribbon program can continue, even if it is at the state level. Winning a national award validates the job that we do. I hope that schools get the chance to experience this.”

