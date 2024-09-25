Delcambre Elementary earns 2024 National Blue Ribbon School recognition

The Iberia Parish School System announced that Delcambre Elementary School has been named a 2024 National Blue Ribbon School. Delcambre Elementary is an “A” Rated school and has 473 students in grades PreKindergarten through 5th Grade. The school is led by Principal Jodi Romero for the past 11 years along with 66 faculty and staff members, according to the Iberia Parish School Superintendent Heath Hulin.

The faculty, staff, and student body were notified of the award designation during a National Press Conference conducted by the U.S. Secretary of Education on Monday. The U.S. Department of Education released the following information concerning the award:

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today recognized 356 schools as the 2024 cohort of National Blue Ribbon Schools. This prestigious recognition highlights schools that excel in academic performance or make significant strides in closing achievement gaps among different student groups.

“The National Blue Ribbon Schools Award is a testament to the exceptional achievements of students and educators at each of these schools,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools are raising the bar for our nation’s students, serving as models for effective teaching and intentional collaboration in their schools and communities. As we celebrate their achievements, let us look to these schools for inspiration as we champion education as the

foundation of a brighter future for every child.”

A National Blue Ribbon School award flag displayed in a school’s entryway or on a flagpole is a widely recognized emblem of exceptional teaching and learning. These schools serve as models of effective and innovative practices for educators nationwide.

The Department recognizes all schools based on student performance data, including assessment results, student subgroup performance, and graduation rates. Schools are recognized in both or either of two performance categories:

Exemplary High-Performing Schools: These schools are among the top performers in their state, as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.



Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools: These schools excel in narrowing achievement gaps between different student groups and the overall student body.

Each nominated school submits a comprehensive application detailing its culture, programs, assessments, instructional practices, professional development, leadership, family, and community involvement.

Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year. The Department invites nominations for the National Blue Ribbon Schools award from the top education officials in all states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, the Department of Defense Education Activity, and the Bureau of Indian Education. The Council nominates Private schools for American Private Education.