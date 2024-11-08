More than 300 participate in St. Edward’s Race Day to raise funds for school improvements

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — On Thursday, more than 300 participants took part in the 4th Annual Apex Race Day at St. Edward School in New Iberia, raising funds for school improvements.

Five, 30-minute races took participants around the block, part of a fundraising effort to support the school’s planned upgrades. Students, staff, and parents walked and ran for a cause, with each lap generating pledges to benefit the school.

Students in Pre-Kindergarten 3, through third grade all participated on Thursday morning.

“I love watching our students with their parents and their families be out here—and run for a cause, for a purpose—cause they know they’re making a difference for their school,” said Melissa Dworaczyk, St. Edward’s development director.

Money raised will go toward improvements to the school’s security and facilities. Dworaczyk said the school is considering adding a security officer, installing glass coverings for safety, and potentially building a pavilion over the school’s courtyard.

The event also allowed students to raise money by gathering pledges from family, friends, and neighbors for each lap they completed. Many students sent out pledge forms and links to loved ones, asking them to support their efforts.

“They went to their aunts, and uncles, and grandparents, friends, neighbors, coworkers—and they ask, and they say, ‘Hey, I’m doing this great event, and I’m gonna be running. Can you pledge me per lap and help me raise money for our school?’” Dworaczyk explained.

Among the participants were first-graders Eloise and Avery, who completed a combined 16 laps. The best friends said they enjoyed the event because it helped raise money for their school, which they both love.

“My momma loves this school very much cause she went here and then—Avery, I guess Avery came so then we became best friends,” Eloise said.

“Yeah!” Avery added, laughing.

The staff used a hole-punch system to track students' laps, and the final pledge totals will be announced after all laps are counted. A final total of funds raised will be announced at a later date, and this page will be updated with the total.

“We have broke some records this year. We have classes that have knocked it out of the park, but everyone—everyone at our school has done their part,” Dworaczyk said.