Money for the community: ARPA funds begin trickling down in New Iberia

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — Several projects are underway in New Iberia, with over $1 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dedicated to grant funding for the community. The city council met Tuesday night to begin selecting some of the recipients of the money.

The city received a budget of more than $10.5 million through ARPA, with more than $1 million earmarked for grant funding. However, strict guidelines govern the use of these funds.

“There are so many needs in the community that could be addressed, but the strings attached to this ARPA funding are quite stringent,” said Mayor Pro Temp Ricky Gonsoulin. “We need to ensure that we stay within the parameters to avoid potential audits.”

One key agenda item is the selection of recipients for the Build Back Better Business Grant, which will provide over 20 local businesses with $7,000 each. The application period for the grant was previously extended due to a lack of applicants, but Gonsoulin said the selected recipients were notified via a letter on Tuesday.

“I think the administration and the council chose programs that could dramatically affect our community and stand within the guidelines," said Gonsoulin. "Because, we sure don't want to get audited later saying, ‘You used the money for something different than it was appropriated for.'"

In addition, the Mayor Freddie DeCourt and the council invited the following non-profit organizations to participate in the city's new Litter Abatement Program:



The Sugarland Optimist Club of New Iberia, Louisiana, Inc.

Optimist Club of New Iberia

The Rotary Club of New Iberia, Inc.

West End Council of Neighborhood Association, Inc.

Swamp Smokers Social Aid and Pleasure Club

Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce

Downtown Neighborhood Association

Kiwanis Club of New Iberia

Divine Touch Community Development Center

The Litter Abatement Program aims to clean up the streets of New Iberia, while providing funding for the participating local organizations.

If you are interested in participating, please contact New Iberia City Hall at 337-369-2300, or click here.