Medicare open enrollment begins as major plan changes loom for 2026

IBERIA PARISH — The Medicare open enrollment period is now underway, giving seniors a chance to review their coverage before major changes take effect next year.

Teresa Branco, a Medicare specialist affiliated with Speck Insurance Group, said beneficiaries can expect noticeable shifts, particularly in drug coverage.

“There’s going to be some changes with the drug plans, especially more deductibles and copays for people who have low-income subsidies,” Branco said.

Some Medicare Advantage plans will be discontinued in 2026, while new options will take their place. Branco said it’s essential for enrollees to review their coverage carefully before deciding whether to make a change.

“You want to check with your agent to make sure that you have the right plan for you. That your doctors are there, and your medicine and what tiers they’re in,” Branco said. “It’s going to make a big difference on deductibles this year.”

Branco said agents only learned about many of the changes in recent weeks. “October 15th through December 7th. That’s when you can make that change,” she said, referencing the national open enrollment window.

She also urged residents to be cautious about sharing personal information. “Avoid unsolicited calls and only work with a licensed local agent,” Branco said.