DEVELOPING: Man steals vehicle in Lafayette, flees to Jeanerette

IBERIA PARISH (JEANERETTE) — The Jeanerette Police Department is looking for a man who stole a car from Lafayette and fled to Iberia Parish, leading authorities on a short pursuit late Tuesday evening.

Details of the incident are limited, but according to Jeanerette Police Chief Dusty Vallot, the man jumped out of the stolen vehicle and fled on foot near Ira Street in Jeanerette. No description of the vehicle has been provided.

State police, the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, and the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office are assisting with the search.

As of 8:56 p.m., officials were still looking for the individual. This is a developing story.