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Lydia homicide victim identified

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﻿The man found dead in Lydia on March 18, 2026, has been identified as 21-year-old Tristan Abernathy of Lydia, according to the Iberia Parish Coroner's Office.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies were called to the 5000 block of Ponderosa Drive around 9 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fired. They found one Albernathy dead at the home.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to submit an anonymous tip through the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office app or contact the Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711.

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