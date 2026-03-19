Louisiana School Librarian of the Year uses a therapy dog to help students discover a love for reading

IBERIA PARISH — In the digital age, it can be difficult to pass on the love for literature.

After teaching for 25 years, Ashley Meaux transitioned from the classroom to the Library, and just a few years later, she was named the 2026 Louisiana School Librarian of the Year.

In her time as a librarian, she's used her creativity to get her students at Highland Baptist Christian School excited about reading. One day, she hatched a four-legged plan that has proven to get even the most reluctant of readers to open up.

"I've always had animals all of my life, but I knew that at some point I wanted to have an animal that could come to school and work with students, specifically with reading," Ashley Meaux said.

That is where Joy Belle, her certified therapy dog, comes in. Every so often, Meaux brings her to class, giving students a chance to get comfortable reading out loud by practicing with Joy Belle. Meaux says this helps relax readers, because, as she put it, "puppies don't judge."

"Her job is to bring joy to the kids at school, which she does a good job of, and the students get to read to her. Having a therapy animal that the students can read to is very calming, and it gives them a great way to practice their reading," Meaux said.

KATC had the chance to talk with some students from one of Meaux's classes, and when asked why they all loved learning in the library, they each had their reasons.

7-year-old Jules Hebert said, "She's one of my favorite librarians. She's really nice, she's really kind. And I love Joy Belle."

11-year-old Charles Harris said, "It's peaceful, it's calm, and you get to read whatever you want. You can just take your time and read. There's no limit, and it's for everyone. And it's really just amazing."

9-year-old Emma McAfee said, "Ever since I started reading, I've wanted to read more and more, and whenever we come to the library, I just feel like it's a time where I can be me and find different books that I might enjoy."

For Meaux, it's all about meeting the kids where they are, giving them a comfortable, stress-free environment to go to, to fall in love with reading.

