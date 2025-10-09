Louisiana Cotton Festival opens, celebrating 71 years of tradition

IBERIA PARISH — The Louisiana Cotton Festival officially opened its gates at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, bringing the Ville Platte community together for a weekend of family fun, live music, and Cajun culture.

Festival organizers say this year marks the 71st celebration of the long-running event, which honors Evangeline Parish’s agricultural roots.

“We were started in 1953, so this makes our 71st year,” said Katelyn Calhoun, the festival’s pageant and media Coordinator. “At one time in Evangeline Parish, we were the number one cotton-producing parish in the state that grew the same type of cotton. So that was a big deal back then, and it was the number one industry in the parish. The festival was started to celebrate that.”

While cotton isn’t as dominant in the region as it once was, the festival is taking on a renewed mission — supporting local youth and agricultural education.

“We wanted to give back to our community, and we think the youth is the future of the Cotton Festival,” Calhoun said. “With our agricultural ties, we thought, 'Why not support those youth programs in the parish?'”

This year, a portion of festival proceeds will benefit local 4-H and FFA programs, helping fund agricultural education and leadership opportunities for students across Evangeline Parish.

Along with its charitable focus, festival-goers can enjoy a full slate of activities — including a carnival, fais do-do, markets, and live Cajun and Zydeco music. For sports fans, the LSU game will even be broadcast on a big screen at the fairgrounds.

The festival is being held at its new location, 416 Lithcote Road in Ville Platte, with a clear bag policy in effect. Diaper bags and medical bags are the only exceptions.

“Come out, watch the game, let your kids ride some rides, eat a great dinner, hear some live music, and enjoy the festival,” Calhoun said.

Schedule of events:

Friday, October 10

1:00 p.m. – Carnival opens

1:00–5:00 p.m. – Bracelet hours at Carnival

6:00–10:00 p.m. – Bracelet hours at Carnival

3:00 p.m. – Admission to fairgrounds begins ($5 for ages 6+, under 5 free)

5:00–11:30 p.m. – Fais Do-Do Street Dance

5:00–9:15 p.m. – DJ Marshall Vidrine

9:30–11:30 p.m. – Raylon Blake & Flat Town Zydeco

Saturday, October 11

10:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. – Student Market

12:00 p.m. – Carnival opens

1:00–5:00 p.m. – Bracelet hours at Carnival

6:00–10:00 p.m. – Bracelet hours at Carnival

3:00 p.m. – Admission to fairgrounds begins ($5 for ages 6+, under 5 free)

6:00 p.m. – Queen Cotton 71st Crowning

7:00–9:00 p.m. – Horace Trahan & Ossun Express

9:30–11:30 p.m. – Wicked Waters

Sunday, October 12