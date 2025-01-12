Loreauville Volunteer Fire Department receives $35,000 grant for vital equipment

IBERIA PARISH (LOREAUVILLE) — The Loreauville Volunteer Fire Department (LVFD) is set to receive a much-needed upgrade thanks to a $35,797 grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

Since 2005, the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has awarded more than $90 million to public safety organizations, like LVFD, all over the country.

The grant will fund a new breathing air cascade system, which is crucial for refilling the air tanks worn by firefighters during emergency response.

For the past year, firefighters at LVFD have been unable to refill their self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) cylinder tanks locally due to a malfunctioning system, forcing firefighters to travel to neighboring departments to complete the task.

"It can take anywhere from an hour-plus to get back to Loreauville," LVFD Chief Cameron Comeaux said. “It takes time away from the community, and we’re relying on other departments to help us out.”

The breathing air cascade system filters and compresses air into high-pressure tanks used by firefighters, providing them with breathable air in hazardous environments. Chief Comeaux said the department's air tanks give firefighters 30 to 45 minutes of air while operating inside burning structures.

With this near-$36,000 grant, the department will be able to replace the old system, improving response times and allowing firefighters to refill their air tanks more efficiently, explained Chief Comeaux.

LVFD expects the new breathing air cascade system to arrive in a little over a month. The chief said this will help the department operate independently and serve the community faster during emergencies.

“It’s invaluable. It not only saves time, but it keeps our volunteers safer,” Chief Comeaux said. “Our volunteers are already giving their time away from their families, and now we don’t have to ask them to spend more time traveling to other departments.”