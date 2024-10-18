Loreauville high schooler selected to play at Carnegie Hall

IBERIA PARISH (LOREAUVILLE) — Loreauville High School senior William Stiles is set to perform on the tuba at a high school football game in Houma tonight. In just four months, he will take the stage at Carnegie Hall, one of the world’s most prestigious music venues.

“Not a lot of people realize how far band can bring you,” Stiles said. He is not only a tuba player but also plays the euphonium, trombone, and bass trombone. His journey to Carnegie Hall began when he participated in a program at the All-State Sugar Bowl.

After receiving an invitation from the Honors Performance Series, which highlights talented student musicians globally, Stiles recorded a seven-minute audition. He was thrilled to learn he was one of just 350 musicians selected from over 10,000 applicants.

“It’s just so cool to be in that environment of all these previous people that got to play in the same exact spot that I’m about to be in,” he said.

Loreauville Band Director, Frank Noto, commended his dedication. “Will is one of those students that practices for fun. He’s always asking, ‘What can I do to further my career? I want to do music education,’” the teacher said.

Stiles has plans to pursue a doctorate after his bachelor's degree, with hopes of attending a program in Miami or Texas. He finds music to be a calming influence. “I have a lot of anxiety, so just listening to music helps me relax and do what I love,” he said.

The Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall is scheduled for February. Loreauville High School wishes William the best of luck on this incredible journey.