Loreauville gears up for annual 'Christmas in the Village' celebration

IBERIA PARISH (LOREAUVILLE) — As the Thanksgiving holiday wraps up, the town of Loreauville is preparing for its annual Christmas in the Village, which takes place this Saturday, Nov. 30, from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. at the Harold Landry Memorial Building at Loreauville Park.

The free event, organized by the Loreauville Community Project, will feature live music from local high school bands, craft vendors, kids' games, hot cocoa, and pictures with Santa Claus.

Mayor Brad Clifton said he considers this event to be "the crowned jewel" of Loreauville's community events. “My favorite part of Christmas in the Village is just watching it all unfold,” Clifton said. “It’s a great feeling to step back and see everyone enjoying themselves.”

Due to the ongoing construction of Loreauville's new town hall, this year’s event has been relocated. “Next year, with a new town hall being put in the mix, and that Acadian-style town hall that we’re building--it’s just gonna be awesome."

The mayor is hopeful that a new unveiling could take place by next year's Christmas in the Village.