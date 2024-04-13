Long dormant event come to life in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. — Once an annual event that attracted participants from all over, the Acadiana 500 Tricycle Race suddenly stopped in the 1980s.

Now, two local non-profits are bringing back the tradition.

The Optimist Club of New Iberia, in collaboration with Iberia On Tap, are hosting the event for the second year with the mission to recapture its former glory.

With six teams participating, the races will begin at 9 a.m. and are predicted to end around noon.

The start and finish line are located just past the suspended Navy plane at the New Iberia City Park.

People of all ages are welcome to come and watch the races for free.