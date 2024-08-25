Local pediatrician says “multiple providers” have seen an uptick in respiratory illnesses

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — As kids fill classrooms for the new school year, doctors say they're filling waiting rooms as well.

KATC spoke with Dr. Sarah Rito, a pediatrician and Assistant Medical Director of Iberia Comprehensive Community Health Center (ICCHC), about a recent uptick in respiratory illnesses.

"Our clinic's here in New Iberia—as well as Lafayette, Abbeville, St. Martinville—when I speak to other providers, everyone is seeing a lot more positives than we did throughout the summer," said Dr. Rito.

According to her, ICCHC is a "one-stop shop" in healthcare, providing medical, dental, vision, mental health services, and more.

“Our job is to be able to reach out to the community to provide healthcare for every individual out there. So whether they're insured, uninsured, private insurance, we will see everyone no matter what."

With school back in session, Dr. Rito said they've recently been seeing more patients with respiratory illnesses than they did over the summer.

"The last few weeks it's been an uptick; strep is going around, we're seeing lots of COVID as well; especially the kids are back in school now, so a lot more close contact."

According to the FDA, starting in September, Americans will be able to order up to four free COVID tests through a federal program. Dr. Rito said for now, the best thing to do is wash your hands, and get your vitamins in.

“Fruits, vegetables, things that are high in vitamins. Of course, kids can be picky eaters so if they are, try to give them a good multivitamin every day, just to help them boost that immune system.