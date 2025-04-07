Local muralist brings color and life to downtown New Iberia with latest artwork

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — The wildlife and greenery of Iberia Parish contribute greatly to the beauty of Acadiana, and local artist Hannah Gumbo is adding to that vibrancy with her latest mural project in downtown New Iberia.

Gumbo, a Lafayette native, is known for her bright, vibrant artwork that celebrates Louisiana's rich culture.

“I love to make artwork that’s colorful and full of life, celebrating all the good things—which, of course, we know how to do in Louisiana,” she said.

Her latest project is a mural on the wall of Southern Linen Company on French Street in New Iberia.

“The goal is to create fresh, vibrant, and unexpected pieces of artwork that draw you in and make you feel excited,” Gumbo said. “We want to offer a bright spot in the community that makes people stop and appreciate the beauty around them.”

Gumbo is also responsible for creating other successful murals throughout the region, including the tunnel in Lafayette that leads to the Cajundome and one popular photo spot in downtown Lafayette.

The mural, which depicts the gems of natural Louisiana alongside the phrase "Beauty is All Around Us," incorporates deep, dark colors with pops of bright accents—symbolizing the diverse landscape of the state.

Gumbo hopes her work will not only add beauty but also attract more foot traffic and business to local shops in the area.

“Beauty is everywhere; it’s all around us,” she said. “It’s also in unexpected places—just like this mural in an unexpected spot in downtown New Iberia.”

Gumbo expects the mural to be completed in the next couple of weeks but invites visitors to stop by and see the artwork in progress.