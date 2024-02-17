Local marathoner runs 100 miles to raise money for cancer patients

Rob Faulkner describes his journey from Detroit, MI to Acadiana

Overcoming addiction, embarking on a spiritual journey, and now running in honor of those who can't compete, due to cancer.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

They say you don't really know what someone's going through, until you walk a mile in their shoes (or in this case, if you run 100 miles).

One local marathoner is going the extra mile in order to help local cancer patients in need.

Detroit, MI native turned-New Iberia resident Rob Faulkner moved to Acadiana in 2006 looking to make a change.

"I had a lot of issues with drugs and alcohol when I was up there," Faulkner explained. "And so, they say you gotta change people, places, and things. So, I took that to the extreme."

Faulkner credits Highland Baptist Church pastor Jeffrey Cook with 'helping him to turn his life around.'

"He came to me, he said 'I wanna run a race, raise money, donate the money to the cancer center,' said Pastor Cook, "and we just started walking forward with it."

On Saturday, Feb. 17, Faulkner will be one of just 29 runners competing in the 'Red Dirt Ultra' 100-mile race.

"It's up between Nakotish and Alexandria," said Faulkner. "Through the Kisatchie National Forest. We've got a 32-hour time frame to complete the 100 miles, so I'm really hoping I can do it quicker than that."

Running one to two hours several days a week, the marathoner says his training process is 'right where it needs to be.'

"This will be my first 100; I've done 100K, now this is 100M, so I'm just switching letters."

Why would anyone choose to run 100 miles? Faulkner says, it has very little to do with him...

"I got involved with Iberia Medical—uh I have a friend, I have several friends who actually work here in the Infusion [Center]. And it was brought to my attention the need...financially that some of these people that come here have."

Working to collect sponsorships from all over the community, Faulkner plans to pool all the money together and donate it to Iberia Medical's cancer patients, and infusion center.

"With transportation costs....you know, as people are going through cancer treatments their work is affected, and so their income is affected."

Faulkner was able to get the full support of his church and Iberia Medical, resulting in the first partnership between the two organizations.

"We discovered that Iberia Medical Center was a welcome partner for us to be able to help the people that are going through cancer treatment," Pastor Cook continued. "Medically, spiritually, emotionally, physically…with some hope."

"I'm voluntarily suffering physically, for those who don't have a choice," said Faulkner. "These people, they're here doing their treatments…they're not quitting; so it'll certainly inspire me to keep going."

To visit Rob Faulkner's foundation, go towww.endurancemissions.com