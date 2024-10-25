Local family creates "Boutte’s House of Horrors,” raising money for childhood cancer

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — With Halloween just around the corner, one family is going all out to celebrate the spooky season, while giving back to the community.

The Boutte family is hosting "Boutte’s House of Horrors" on Terrell Court in New Iberia, where they've transformed their garage and driveway into an eight-room haunted house. Friends and family are dressing up and hiding out in the rooms, ready to scare whoever walks past. The Boutte family says many of the decorations and costumes were "made from scratch," including the haunted house itself.

"Three years ago," said owner Hayley Boutte, "it was four rooms big, just in the garage. And then the next year we were like ‘Man, we did so much work, we want to open it two nights'--just for Halloween night, ya know, it’s a lot of work for one night. So, we made it six rooms big and we were like ‘Ya know what, we could really do something with this.”

With a small entry fee and bake sale, their goal is to raise funds for Down South Heroes, a nonprofit benefiting St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

“Last year," said Boutte, "I had one kid who stood in the line with me, and he said ‘I just got back from St. Jude and I’m in remission, and this means a lot to me. To get blessings, you have to give blessings, and I think it’s really important to give back."

Mike Chauvin, a member of Down South Heroes, praised the Bouttes for their generosity. “We found out that the Bouttes were so kind to do this for us, to have this haunted house and also put the money towards St. Jude’s and the Down South Heroes."

BOUTTE'S HOUSE OF HORRORS

