Local clarinetist performs in his 40th 'Sounds of the Season’ Christmas concert

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — The holiday season is in full swing in Iberia Parish, thanks to the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra’s (ASO) annual Sounds of the Season concert, held Sunday afternoon at Saint Peter’s Catholic Church in New Iberia.

For Art Riedel, a clarinetist who has been playing for over 70 years, this year’s concert marked his 40th holiday performance with the orchestra.

Riedel, who has been part of ASO since its inception, recalls his early musical influences and his decades-long dedication to the clarinet.

“I don’t know how many years here in New Iberia for the Christmas concert, but I’ve been with the Symphony since it started, 40 years ago,” said Riedel, who began playing the clarinet in seventh grade. He credits legendary clarinetist Benny Goodman with sparking his love for the instrument. “I liked Benny Goodman so much that I liked clarinet.”

Riedel, who also taught the clarinet at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, said he looks forward to performing familiar holiday classics each year.

"It’s music that almost everybody has played for years, so just getting used to the tempos and the dynamics — that’s basically what the rehearsals are about,” he said.

The free concert featured Baton Rouge Symphony Maestro David Torns as the guest conductor. Torns stepped in as the orchestra navigates a transition in leadership following the departure of the previous music director.

“They just had a wonderful music director, and I think now, at some point, they’re gonna be transitioning to a new one,” Torns said. “So, yeah, for right now, we have guests coming in, and I get to be one of them, so it’s really an honor.”

Riedel, who plays three different kinds of clarinet—Bb, A, and bass clarinet— emphasized the joy of performing alongside talented musicians. “I love the camaraderie, playing with lots of really, really fine musicians,” he said.

For Riedel, the Sounds of the Season concert is more than a holiday tradition; it is a reflection of a lifetime devoted to music, community, and shared experiences with fellow musicians and concertgoers alike.