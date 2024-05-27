Local bugler reflects on the honor of playing ‘Taps’ this Memorial Day

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — From a tune that signals lights-out, to a military funeral hymn, 'Taps' holds a lot of significance when it comes to the history of the military. KATC's Anna Fischer spoke with one local taps player about the importance of this tradition.

“I feel like it’s my way of giving back," said Iberia Jazz Band trumpet player Jamie Wagnon. "I didn’t serve in the military, so I try to do what I can to give back to those who have served our country." As one of the two buglers who played at Monday night's Memorial Day Ceremony in New Iberia, Wagnon said 'the honor is all hers.'

“I’ve been playing trumpet for….51 years? I've probably played taps more than hundreds of times. Anytime I am asked to do it, I will gladly do it.” As one of the only female trumpet players in many bands throughout her career, she feels it has helped shape her into the lead player that she is today.

“I was the only female trumpet player at certain times of the year; at the most there was maybe two of us at the time that I went through college. It made me work a little harder to keep up with two or three of the really good guys who were excellent trumpet players; but other than that I was just one of the guys.”

Iberia Veterans Association President, and Korean War veteran Percy Barrilleaux says the playing of 'Taps' is one of several observational events that took place at Monday night's ceremony.

“Having been in the military and hearing taps, we knew that was the end of our work day and we’d get to rest. And that’s what taps is all about, those who have been put to rest. We just wanna have people come out, and remember what they did for us. It’s so easy to forget that our freedom did not come free; it came at the lives of many good men and women. And we just wanna memorialize that this weekend.”