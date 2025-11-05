Legacy in Loreauville: a cafe's family tradition

IBERIA PARISH — What started as a joke between a father and son has grown into a mission of faith, food, and community at The Main Cup in Loreauville.

Owner Jonas Hebert said he and his son used to bond by visiting local coffee shops. When the space for what would become The Main Cup became available, his son teased him about opening one of his own.

“This space became available, and my son jokingly was like, ‘Why don’t you open up a coffee shop?’” Hebert said. “And I thought, actually — this would be a nice little coffee shop.” The business took shape and is now under the umbrella of Simple Faith Coffee Company, a brand Hebert created as part of his family’s legacy of faith and service. The goal, he said, was never just to make coffee — it was to build community.

At first, Hebert didn’t plan to open on Sundays. But one morning in church, he had a change of heart.

“I felt like God was saying, ‘You can still be open on Sundays, but serve,’” he said. From that moment, Da’s Table was born — a monthly, free community meal held every second Sunday from 10 a.m. until the food runs out. The event is named after Hebert’s late grandmother, Wilda “Da” Hebert, who was known for her long kitchen table and open-door hospitality.

“My grandmother had this big, long table — she had 13 kids, and every Sunday after church, everyone would end up at her house,” Hebert said. “She would cook for everybody. So my idea was, if we’re going to serve the community, that means we’re not going to sell. We’re going to cook a community meal, and anyone and everyone from the community is welcome to come sit at the table with us.”

Hebert emphasized that Da’s Table isn’t just about feeding those in need— it’s about creating connection and hope.

“Some of the people who look like they have it all together still fight their own battles behind closed doors,” he said. “We just want to give people relief and hope — even if it’s just for one Sunday.” The meals are entirely volunteer-driven. Employees donate their time, and the food is often prepared by local volunteers who want to give back.

Donations from community members cover the costs for future meals, and Hebert said the support has already been overwhelming.

Anyone in the community is welcome to donate time, funds, or resources to help keep Da’s Table going. Volunteers can reach out directly to The Main Cup.

Monetary donations are used exclusively to fund future community meals.

Hebert hopes the event will continue to grow and eventually become a staple in Loreauville, much like his grandmother’s Sunday gatherings once were.

“My grandmother’s table was for everyone, whether they had it all or didn’t have anything," Hebert said. "That’s what Da’s Table is meant to be — a place for conversation, connection, and community.”