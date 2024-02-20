'Larroque Pharmacy' celebrates 100 years of being in business

Owner Jacques Larroque, and his daughter Gabrielle Roussel talk about serving the community for 100 years, and being recognized by Jeanerette's Chamber of Commerce.

The 100-year celebration takes place on Thursday, Feb. 22 at 12:00 p.m. at Larroque Pharmacy on Main Street.

The Jeanerette Chamber of Commerce is recognizing a 'staple in the community,' for a century's-worth of 'outstanding business.'

Larroque Pharmacy in Jeanerette is celebrating 100 years of business, on Thursday, Feb. 22. during a small celebration, held by the chamber.

"It honestly is a little emotional to think about how far it's come from 100 years ago," said Gabrielle Roussel, a 4th generation pharmacist at 'Larroque's.'

"When I first graduated," she constinued, "I kind of wanted to go off on my own for a few years, but then, after I got married I knew this is where I wanted to end up."

Born and raised in Jeanerette, Roussel has a 'special connection' with many of the customers.

"I grew up with their children, so a lot of them I went to school with at St. Joseph's School...So it's just funny for them to see me grown up as an adult, when they can picture me as a 10 year-old running around on the basketball court."

Another reason the business is so special to her, is because she is carrying on the family name.

"That's my daughter, the 4th generation," said owner and pharmacist Jacques Larroque. Larroque has worked at the Main Street pharmacy since the 1986, when he officially became a pharmacist.

"My great-uncle became a pharmacist and started the business in 1924….and then my father, Adolph Larroque, joined in 1939…and then I graduated, became a pharmacist in 1986…and my daughter...became a pharmacist in 2016 and she's working with us."

On Thursday, Feb. 22 at noon, Jeanerette's chamber of commerce will be presenting Larroque's Pharmacy with a plaque, for 100 years of 'outstanding business.'

The celebration is open to the public, and will include food and refreshments.

"Once it was announced by the Chamber of Commerce, people were excited and it seems like…other people who have moved away and grew up in Jeanerette wanna come back to celebrate with us," said Roussel.

As members of the chamber, Larroque says the pharmacy has been 'well-supported,' and that he's looking forward to 'sandwiches and celebration,' this coming Thursday.

"I think it'll be just be a nice gathering."