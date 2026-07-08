Lagniappe Village tax proposal draws mixed reaction at New Iberia City Council meeting

NEW IBERIA, La. — The New Iberia City Council held a public meeting Tuesday on a proposed tax tied to the Lagniappe Village development, drawing a crowd of residents with a range of opinions on the measure.

Supporters cite regional competition

Neighbor Ben Lilley said the tax may be necessary to keep New Iberia competitive with surrounding areas.

"If that's the way that we need to do it to keep up with the competition within other neighboring parishes — which they are doing the same thing — I think it's something we need to look at and come up with a good game plan that benefits both the citizens and the businesses that are trying to come in and develop in our parish and in our city," Lilley said.

Opponents warn of economic consequences

Neighbor Robert McCurley said the proposal could push shoppers to other communities.

"I'm doing my best to stay in New Iberia, and they're making it a lot easier for me to move out because their solution is always another tax," McCurley said. "If these people are going to raise a tax for that little strip mall or whatever you wanna call it, people are not gonna shop there. They're gonna go shop in Broussard, Youngsville, Lafayette, and they'll take their money somewhere else, which will hurt the local business that are already there in Lagniappe Village."

Some residents say they lack enough information

Neighbor Richard Phillips said he could not take a position without more details.

"I'm neutral on it because I don't have the information to make an informed decision," Phillips said. "I don't know the history. I don't know who initiated it. Did the stores want to create an economic development [district]? We have more questions than answers."

Council discusses intergovernmental agreement

During the meeting, the council discussed the intergovernmental agreement for the district. As of Tuesday, the only businesses set to opt in if the tax passes are Bath & Body Works and the currently unoccupied storefront next door.

Mayor Pro Tem Ricky Gonsoulin said the tax revenue would go toward facade lighting, infrastructure, and business appearance — not the parking lot. He said the agreement would be open to all stores in the development, should they choose to opt in.