Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishIberia Parish

Actions

LA 87 northbound ramp closed for repairs until May 7

Road Construction
MGN Online
road construction courtesy MGN Online
Road Construction
Posted at 10:06 AM, Apr 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-22 11:06:29-04
  • Starting Monday, April 22, the northbound lane of LA 87 (Parkview Dr., Ashton St., & Oak St. between Everette St. and LA 86 Duperier Ave.) will be closed until Tuesday, May 7.
  • Beginning 7:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.; not on weekends; weather permitting.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Due to repairs on the roadway, the DOTD is closing the northbound LA 87 ramp starting Monday, April 22 until Tuesday, May 7.

The road will be open to regular traffic, and a 14-foot lane restriction will be placed on oversized loads passing through the work zone.

The DOTD reminds you to please drive safely, and to be on the lookout for work crews and equipment.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.