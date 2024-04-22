LA 87 northbound lane closed for repairs until May 7

Starting Monday, April 22, the northbound lane of LA 87 (Parkview Dr., Ashton St., & Oak St. between Everette St. and LA 86 Duperier Ave.) will be closed until Tuesday, May 7 .

. Beginning 7:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.; not on weekends; weather permitting.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Due to repairs on the roadway, the DOTD is closing the LA 87 northbound lane starting Monday, April 22 until Tuesday, May 7.

The road will be open to regular traffic, and a 14-foot lane restriction will be placed on oversized loads passing through the work zone.

The DOTD reminds you to please drive safely, and to be on the lookout for work crews and equipment.