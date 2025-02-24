Jeanerette’s ‘Krewe of Ezana’ parade rained out, no new date to come

IBERIA PARISH (JEANERETTE) — After weeks of confusion about the city’s plan for Mardi Gras, Jeanerette’s Mardi Gras Association canceled the ‘Krewe of Ezana’ parade on Sunday, just hours before it was set to roll.

Jeanerette's 'Krewe of Ezana' Mardi Gras Parade, scheduled to roll last Sunday at 1:00 p.m., was officially canceled Sunday morning due to the rain.

The Jeanerette Mardi Gras Association announced on Facebook just hours before the parade was set to begin:

"Due to the inclement weather and significant rainfall, we regret to inform you that the parade has been canceled."

“We kind of knew since yesterday it wasn’t going to happen,” said Jeanerette resident Pius Willis. “They should’ve pushed it to yesterday if they wanted to have it, but I knew today it wasn’t going to happen.”

In addition to canceling the parade, Jeanerette Police Chief Terrence Moore confirmed the cancellation of security measures, many of which had been coordinated with out-of-town personnel.

Despite the parade's cancellation, the Mardi Gras spirit was alive in Jeanerette.

Linda Peters, Willis's aunt, said they were not letting the cancellation ruin their Mardi Gras plans.

“Mardi Gras is not just about culture; it’s about family and fellowship, and everything we do in Acadiana is surrounded by food and family,” Peters said.

The family will attend Grand Marais's Mardi Gras parade next weekend instead.

Jeanerette's association plans to hold an emergency meeting on Monday night and will likely issue an additional statement following that gathering.