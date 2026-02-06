Jeanerette police outline road closures and restrictions for Krewe of Ezana parade

IBERIA PARISH — The Jeanerette Police Department is reminding residents and visitors to plan ahead as the Krewe of Ezana Mardi Gras parade rolls through the city on Saturday, February 7, with multiple road closures, parking restrictions, and expanded safety rules in effect.

Parade lineup will begin at noon at the intersection of Main Street and Trappey Street. Police say the parade will roll at 1 p.m. and travel along the Main Street corridor, ending at Burleigh Park on Highway 182 westbound.

Officials say the route was adjusted this year after challenges with city services along the previous citywide route.

“In previous years, we did a route that went throughout the entire city, and we had pretty much some problems dealing with city services, facilitating that route,” Chief Moore said. “So this year we changed it, and we're going to have the Main Street corridor route.”

All Main Street intersections along the parade route will close at 11:30 a.m. Once barricades are in place, no vehicles will be allowed to enter or exit the secured area. Trappey Street at Nolan Duchance Street will also be closed to through traffic.

Police announced no-parking zones along Canal Street, Monnot Street and Pellerin Road. Violations may result in citations, arrests, or vehicle impoundment. Parking will be available on side streets, provided drivers do not block driveways or private property.

Along the parade route, several items are prohibited, including glass containers, firearms, ski masks, hooded sweatshirts, backpacks, and horses.

“We don’t want backpacks,” Chief Moore said. “This is a parade, not a sleepover.”

Police also remind attendees that all children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Chief Terrance Moore encourages parade-goers to follow posted signage and law enforcement instructions to ensure a safe and enjoyable Mardi Gras celebration.

