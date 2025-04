JEANERETTE, La. — Detectives are conducting a shooting investigation in the 500 Block of Henkle St.

The scene is active. Police ask residents to avoid the area.

Henkle St is closed from Matthew B Polk to Martin Luther King Dr.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Jeanerette Police Department at 337-276-6323 or email specialvictims@jeanerette.com.