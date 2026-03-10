Jeanerette officers seek support against proposed bill affecting police retirement benefits

IBERIA PARISH (JEANERETTE) — Police officers in Jeanerette are raising concerns over a proposed state bill that could allow smaller municipalities to opt out of the retirement system that currently provides their benefits.

Jeanerette Police Chief Terrance Moore addressed the city’s Board of Aldermen during Monday night’s meeting, asking for the council’s unanimous support in opposing the legislation and urging leaders to consider alternative options if the bill becomes law.

The proposed measure, known as HB 31, targets the Municipal Police Employees Retirement System (MPERS) and would give municipalities with populations of 5,000 or fewer the option to withdraw from the program.

Moore said the possibility raises questions about how officers would secure retirement and other benefits if the city chose to opt out.

“That was my question to the Board of Aldermen—do we have a plan in place?” Moore said.

Jeanerette Mayor Carol Bourgeois said the city is facing financial pressures and suggested it may be too soon for the council to take a position.

“As we all know, there are a lot of budgetary issues across the board,” Bourgeois said.

The mayor ultimately tabled the discussion until the board’s next finance meeting.

Moore said losing the retirement benefit could make it harder for the department to recruit and retain officers, especially in a city that has faced police staffing shortages in the past.

“It would be a great impact,” Moore said. “Benefits attract employees. Everyone enjoys benefits they can rest assured in—whether that’s insurance benefits or, God forbid, a loss of life, what the survivors would receive after the loss of that officer.”

Moore plans to travel to Baton Rouge on Tuesday to voice his concerns about the bill at the state Capitol.

