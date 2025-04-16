Jeanerette Marshal: office cleared in investigation of leaked surveillance video of fatal shooting

JEANERETTE, La. — UPDATE: KATC is following up on a story we first brought you in March. A family is still seeking justice after their loved one's final moments were shared via social media through a leaked city camera surveillance video.

Back in March, we spoke with Jeanerette Police Chief Terrance Moore regarding the leak. He said they were conducting an investigation to find out the source of the leak and from which agency it could have been from.

In Jeanerette, there are only two law enforcement agencies: the Jeanerette Police Department and the Jeanerette City Marshal's Office.

We reached out to City Marshal Fernest "Pacman" Martin Sr. to see if the leak could have been from his department. The marshal's office conducted an internal investigation, with the help of three different agencies.

The results of the investigation have been released and according to Marshal Martin, it has been confirmed that his office does not have possession of any video footage related to the shooting incident that occurred in February at the intersection Pellerin and Church Street.

Martin also states that the system's password was changed by Chief Moore in December. Martin says this prevented the Marshal’s Office from accessing any video recordings and confirming the office was unable to retrace or review any footage since then.

In a statement to KATC on April 1st, the family of Oshaun Smith said:

"I believe the public deserves to hear what is happening behind the scenes. The failures and neglect my family has faced in dealing with those in power who are supposed to protect and serve our community."

We will keep following this story to get more answers, and confirm who was behind the leak.

To see our original story, click here.

