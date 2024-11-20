Jeanerette man wanted in July slaying

New Iberia Police and the U.S. Marshals Service are asking for help in finding a man wanted in connection with aJuly shooting.

Derrick Devante Mouton, 29, of Jeanerette is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting that happened July 26 in the 1000 block of Field Street.

Officers found a 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound; he died at the scene.

Mouton is wanted for:



Second Degree Murder

Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

Possession of a Machine Gun

Possession of a Firearm by a convicted Felon

Police say Mouton should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mouton can contact Iberia Parish CrimeStoppers or the USMS tip-line at the QR Code or 1-877-926-8332.