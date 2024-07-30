Watch Now
Suspect sought in New Iberia shooting Friday afternoon

NEW IBERIA, La. — The New Iberia Police Department has identified the suspect in the Friday afternoon shooting on Field Street.

On July 26, 2024, shortly after 2:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Field Street in reference to a shooting. Responding officers found a 29-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, officials report.

Derrick Devante Mouton, 29, of Jeanerette, was identified as a suspect, according to New Iberia Police. Mouton is wanted on the following charges:

  • Second Degree Murder
  • Aggravated Assault with a Firearm
  • Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property
  • Possession of a Machine Gun
  • Possession of a Firearm by a convicted Felon

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Mouton is asked to contact the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or the Iberia Parish Crimestoppers at (337) 364-TIPS(8477). Information can be submitted by downloading the City of New Iberia App or the P3 App on your smart device.

