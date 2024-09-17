Jeanerette law enforcement helps out in Houma

IBERIA PARISH (JEANERETTE) — Louisianians are no strangers to picking up after a hurricane, and with cleanup from Hurricane Francine underway, law enforcement in Jeanerette have extended a helping hand.

Last Thursday, KATC spoke with people in Jeanerette and Houma about what it means to be a Louisiana neighbor.

"We know from previous [experience] how things can impact us and how much supplies are needed in these times," said Fire Chief Sherry Landry.

"The whole city's outta power," said Thibodaux City Marshal Calvin Cooks. "There's trees down in people's yards—on power lines."

Last week, Marshal Cooks was in Houma helping people in need.

"We clean what we can out of the private yards for the citizens—they don't have any money for that! Anything on your side of the yard, you own that you know, so you gotta get it removed, and that's where we come in at."

Showing support for their fellow law enforcement agents, the Jeanerette Marshal's Office, police, and fire departments made a trip to Houma last Thursday.

"We decided to get together, grab some donations, and we're gonna bring 'em over to the first responders that are out there working hours and hours without breaks to make sure that they have what they need to continue helping the people that are in need," said Chief Landry.

But Marshal Cooks said these donations will stretch even further than emergency personnel.

"We don't just take care of first responders; we take care of the general public, too. 'Cause I find that a lot of storms—when things hit—everything comes in for first responders. Sometimes first responders have an overwhelming amount of stuff that they really can't use it all."

That's why he says they planned on distributing the donated items to the community in Houma as well.

"People are surprised sometimes; they say, 'Oh, I didn't know cops do that,' and I say, 'Well, we're serving our community, that's what we're about."

Jeanerette law enforcement made two trips to Houma, one last Thursday and one last Friday.