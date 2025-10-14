Jeanerette City Hall renovation delayed amid uncertainty with contractor

IBERIA PARISH — At this month’s Jeanerette Board of Aldermen meeting, one of the key agenda items focused on the ongoing City Hall renovation project, but progress has hit an unexpected snag.

The city had selected Gesser Group, an architectural firm, to handle the renovation work. However, the firm’s owner, Mr. Gesser, recently passed away. With no clear succession plan in place, city leaders say they can’t move forward with a contract until it’s clear who will take over the company.

“I just have nothing. And having nothing, I would urge you to err on the side of caution,” said City Attorney Lucretia Pecantte during the meeting. “I understand the expediency that this needs to occur, but you gotta pump your brakes.”

For now, the board has tabled the item until its next meeting.

If the city is unable to move forward with the firm, now operating under the name CHG Group, officials warn it could jeopardize the project’s timeline and potentially cost the city a $700,000 contract if the work isn’t completed by the mid-2026 deadline.

